More Politics News

Polish minister: Merkel, Macron erase Poles from WWII memory

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 9:14 AM

WARSAW, Poland

The Polish defense minister has accused the leaders of Germany and France of trying to "erase from Europe's historical memory" the tragic fate Poland suffered during World War II at German hands.

Antoni Macierewicz made his remarks during a visit to Sulejow, a small town in central Poland that on Monday marked the 78th anniversary of being bombarded by the German Luftwaffe at the start of the war.

The minister said he wanted to remind German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron of the Polish wartime drama, when 6 million Polish citizens killed and Polish cities and villages were destroyed.

The comment comes amid growing tensions between Poland's conservative-nationalist government and both Merkel and Macron, who have recently criticized perceived rule of law violations by the Warsaw leaders.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test 0:36

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

View More Video