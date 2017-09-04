Arrest in crash that killed congressional candidate, family

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a 31-year-old man on DUI manslaughter charges stemming from a crash that killed a former congressional candidate and his family seven months ago.
In a news release, the highway patrol said Travis Lee Johnson of Ocala was arrested Sunday.
Troopers say 61-year-old William McCullough, his 56-year-old wife Renne and their 31-year-old son Ryan died Jan. 22 when Johnson crashed his tow truck into their SUV.
An accident report says Johnson hit two mailboxes before hitting the SUV head-on. The McCulloughs died at the scene. Johnson was severely injured.
The report says Johnson was under the influence of drugs.
Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.
McCullough ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat in 2016 for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Comments