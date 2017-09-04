The Latest: Indonesia demands restraint from Myanmar gov't

Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugee women and children look for shelters after crossing the border near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh on Sunday fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan. Bernat Armangue AP Photo