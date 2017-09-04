Mnuchin: Congress needs to tie Harvey aid to debt limit bill

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. Mnuchin is calling on Congress to combine a $7.9 billion disaster relief package for Hurricane Harvey with a contentious increase in the nation's debt limit. He says it’s time to "put politics aside" so storm victims can get the help they need.” Trump plans to meet with congressional leaders from both parties this week. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo