Michigan State sued after rejecting white nationalist group

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. A lawsuit has been filed against Michigan State University after it denied a request to rent space on campus for Spencer to speak in September. Georgia State University student Cameron Padgett, who tried to rent the room, sued Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, alleging the university is violating Spencer's free speech. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo