September 3, 2017 4:59 PM

Illinois sheriff's office removes skull logo amid complaints

ROCKFORD, Ill.

A northern Illinois sheriff's department has heeded complaints from some that a skull logo was inappropriate and decided to discontinue its use.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana told the Rockford Register Star last week his office hadn't intended to offend anybody with it.

It had been displayed in a department roll-call room. And two deputies had it on their unofficial business cards. A woman accused of resisting arrest said a deputy gave her the card in 2015. She said she found it intimidating.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois also said the logo projected "a warrior mindset" rather than the idea law enforcement is there to protect and serve.

The newspaper says the logo was originally meant to pay respect to some U.S. special forces that used similar logos.

