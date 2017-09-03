More Politics News

September 3, 2017 4:50 PM

Senator calls North Korean leader 'paranoid, unpredictable'

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

Delaware's junior senator has harsh words for North Korea after its most recent nuclear weapons test.

WDEL reported Sunday that Sen. Chris Coons described North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a statement as "paranoid, unpredictable and aggressive."

The Democrat said the latest provocation is a "serious escalation" toward developing weapons that could strike the United States.

Coons said on Twitter that the nation must make every effort toward diplomacy. But he said the U.S. must prepare for the "strong possibility of escalating confrontation."

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday that the U.S. will answer any North Korean threat with a "massive military response."

President Trump said his administration was considering economic sanctions. Asked if he would attack North Korea as he left a church service, he said: "We'll see."


