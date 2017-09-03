More Politics News

Japanese internment, Muslim travel ban topics of town hall

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 4:42 PM

DEARBORN, Mich.

The Arab American National Museum hosts a town hall-style meeting exploring two executive orders: The World War II-era order causing internment of Japanese Americans and this year's attempt to ban travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The museum in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn on Friday plans its third annual 9/11 Anniversary Town Hall entitled Executive Orders: Japanese Internment & the Muslim Ban.

Organizers say panelists will reflect on the 75th anniversary of the order affecting Japanese Americans and the travel ban, which was legally challenged and revised under limitations set by the Supreme Court.

The event is free with reservation .

It's followed by a ticketed performance of The Camp Dance: The Music & The Memories by the Grateful Crane Ensemble. The troupe shares stories and songs of their Japanese-American elders.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test 0:36

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

View More Video