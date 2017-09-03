More Politics News

University of Nevada, Reno rebuilds after Charlottesville

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 4:42 PM

RENO, Nev.

The University of Nevada, Reno community is supporting a unifying campaign as the campus roils in racial tension stemming from a white nationalist student whose viral photo has become a defining image of the deadly Charlottesville protests.

Students returned to class Monday after the institution made national headlines when student Peter Cytanovic became the poster child of the white nationalist rally.

Students lined up Tuesday for "I am the real Nevada" T-shirts. The marketing campaign organized by the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, the undergraduate student government, focuses on spinning a positive message from campus.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports (http://on.rgj.com/2iTwcYM ) Cytanovic says he resigned from a job with the Campus Escort service, a free program that gives thousands of rides to students near and around campus.

