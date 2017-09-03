FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017 file photo, a barbed-wire fence encircles the Highlands Acid Pit that was flooded by water from the nearby San Jacinto River as a result from Harvey in Highlands, Texas. Floodwaters have inundated at least five highly contaminated toxic waste sites near Houston, raising concerns that the pollution there might spread.
Texas expects EPA to 'get on top of' toxic water risk

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 1:50 PM

WASHINGTON

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he expects the Environmental Protection Agency "to get on top" of the threat of possible water contamination after an Associated Press report of highly toxic waste sites flooded in the Houston area.

Abbott tells "Fox News Sunday" that his office is working with EPA "to make sure that we contain any of these chemicals harming anybody in the greater Houston area, or any other place."

The Houston metropolitan area is home to more than a dozen Superfund sites. The AP surveyed seven of them and reported Saturday that all had been inundated with water, raising concerns that floodwaters may wash in pollution.

An EPA statement later confirmed the AP's reporting that the federal agency had not yet been able to physically visit the Houston-area sites.

