Nebraska lawmakers seek inexpensive ways to boost tourism

By GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press

September 03, 2017 12:59 PM

LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska lawmakers are looking for ways to bolster tourism throughout the state in hopes of attracting more visitors, but a tight budget could make it harder to spend additional money.

Tourism leaders say they don't yet know what proposals might emerge in next year's legislative session, but argue that state officials should do more to expand the state's third-largest industry.

Early ideas include partnerships between the state and local governments to pay for new facilities, such as visitors' centers, or maintenance of local historic buildings. Industry officials are also interested in so-called tourism improvement districts that would generate money from local hotels and businesses.

A hearing is set for Friday at the request of Sen. Dan Quick, of Grand Island.

