Gov. Inslee declares state of emergency due to wildfires

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 12:05 PM

CLE ELUM, Wash.

Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency across all Washington counties Saturday evening due growing wildfire concern.

KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wvXSWB ) that families around the town of Cle Elum, about 83 miles (133 kilometers) southeast of Seattle, were still being evacuated due to the so-called Jolly Mountain fire.

Nearly 1,000 residences have been evacuated under level 3 --the most urgent level-- and about 1,200 are under level 2 evacuation notices.

Stacy Walker and her family are packed up and ready to go. She says they're completely surrounded.

There's also a wildfire burning near Mount Rainier.

Some fear the Norse Peak Fire could threaten the Crystal Mountain Ski area.

A third blaze, the Uno Peak Fire, has forced the closure of the South Navarre Campground and trails in Lake Chelan.

