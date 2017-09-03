More Politics News

Greenwood sets its 1st property tax increase in 11 years

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 11:48 AM

GREENWOOD, Miss.

Local taxes are increasing for the first time in 11 years in one Mississippi city.

The Greenwood City Council has approved a 4.1 percent increase in property taxes for the budget year starting Oct. 1.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the additional money will help fund a previously approved pay raise for police officers and firefighters. It also will help pay the increased cost of health insurance for city employees.

The city will have a $12.2 million budget in the new year, up from the current $11.7 million.

Officials had to pull $500,000 out of cash reserves to get through the current year, leaving a reserve balance of $2.7 million.

Greenwood resident Annie Pearl Washington says she doesn't mind paying higher taxes "if it is for a good cause."

