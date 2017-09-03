Greenwood sets its 1st property tax increase in 11 years

Local taxes are increasing for the first time in 11 years in one Mississippi city.
The Greenwood City Council has approved a 4.1 percent increase in property taxes for the budget year starting Oct. 1.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the additional money will help fund a previously approved pay raise for police officers and firefighters. It also will help pay the increased cost of health insurance for city employees.
The city will have a $12.2 million budget in the new year, up from the current $11.7 million.
Officials had to pull $500,000 out of cash reserves to get through the current year, leaving a reserve balance of $2.7 million.
Greenwood resident Annie Pearl Washington says she doesn't mind paying higher taxes "if it is for a good cause."
