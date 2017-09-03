Private school tax credit surprises, riles some in Illinois

FILE -In this Aug. 31, 2017 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signs education funding reform bill SB 1947 at Ebinger Elementary School, in Chicago.Democratic-leaning Illinois is the latest state to direct taxpayer money to private schools, a move that's caught some by surprise and drawn condemnation from politically powerful teacher unions and Democrats looking to defeat GOP Gov. Rauner in 2018. Sun Times via AP Ashlee Rezin