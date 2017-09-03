Portland airport to get $1.3 million for solar array

The Portland International Jetport will use a $1.3 million federal grant to install solar panels.
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said the grant will increase the airport's energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grant through the Federal Aviation Administration. The funding will support a photovoltaic solar panel array on an airport parking garage roof.
The city of Portland owns and operates the airport, which sees about 1.7 million passengers a year.
Comments