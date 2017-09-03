More Politics News

September 3, 2017 10:07 AM

Nazi who authored book 'White Power' had ties to Maine

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

A slain Nazi leader and his ties to Maine have resurfaced from obscurity after last month's neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Some demonstrators have called George Lincoln Rockwell their movement's "grandfather" and adopted a phrase from one of his book titles, "White Power."

The Maine Sunday Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2ezWgXt ) that a half-dozen people staged a vigil Aug. 25 in Arlington, Virginia, on the site of his murder.

Rockwell founded the American Nazi Party in 1959 and called for hanging of communists and slaughter of Jews. Before embracing fascism, Rockwell was yearbook editor at Hebron Academy and ran advertising and publishing businesses in Portland and Boothbay Harbor.

Heidi Beirich from the Southern Poverty Law Center calls him the "most important figure in the white supremacist movement since World War II."

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey 2:10

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey

Police set fire to bikes after explosion rocks Caracas 1:04

Police set fire to bikes after explosion rocks Caracas

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests 0:47

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News