September 3, 2017 9:29 AM

Judge Trump criticized to speak at Hispanic heritage event

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

An Indiana-born federal judge who President Donald Trump criticized during last year's presidential campaign will speak next month in Indianapolis during an event marking Hispanic Heritage Month.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel is scheduled to speak Oct. 6 at the federal courthouse in Indianapolis about his life as the child of Mexican immigrants and his path to the federal bench.

Curiel presided over fraud lawsuits against Trump University that were settled last year.

As the Republican presidential front-runner, Trump suggested during the campaign that Curiel's Mexican heritage prevented him from being impartial.

Curiel has been a federal judge in San Diego since 2012. His parents were from a small Mexican town near Puerto Vallarta. Curiel grew up in East Chicago and graduated from Hammond's Bishop Noll High School in 1971.

