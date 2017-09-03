More Politics News

Rhode Island to receive $8M in emergency preparedness money

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 9:11 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island has been awarded nearly $8 million in federal money to pay for efforts to prepare for emergencies.

The money from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will be used to pay for items such as safety equipment and power generators, as well as for rescue and public safety training.

The State Homeland Security Program will receive $3.7 million to address terror attacks and other catastrophes. Around $3.3 million will go to state and local governments for emergency management. And more than $800,000 will go to port security.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Democrat, says Hurricane Harvey illustrates why we need to invest in emergency response in every community.

The money will be administered by the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

View More Video