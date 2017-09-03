More Politics News

September 3, 2017 10:42 AM

Top union official urges Kenyan president to "sober up"

By TOM ODULA Associated Pres
NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was urged to stop drinking alcohol and "sober up" by a top union official on Sunday.

The head of Kenya's Central Organization of Trade Unions, the umbrella body for the country's trade unions, Francis Atwoli, made a plea to Kenyatta in a press conference in Nairobi.

"I am appealing to the president to be (a) little bit sober. Even the way he is addressing the public he appears not sober," Atwoli said. "You still have a large following in Kenya, sober up!"

Kenyatta appeared on state television speaking to supporters Friday night and Saturday after the Supreme Court canceled his re-election and ordered fresh polls within 60 days. Kenyatta lashed out at the chief justice and the judiciary referring to them as "crooks" who had stolen his victory.

Kenyatta "appeared not to be sober" at the event, said Atwoli who warned Kenyatta that he may lose supporters because of his conduct.

Many Kenyans on social media have made fun of Kenyatta's appearance, some calling him "Commander In Drinks."

In September 2015 photographer and activist Boniface Mwangi publicly urged Kenyatta to seek treatment for alcoholism. In a letter Mwangi said stories abound about Kenyatta's drinking escapades including how official guests have been kept waiting as Kenyatta's handlers try to sober him up and how Kenyatta has shown up late at state functions reeking of alcohol. "There are many more but l would rather not tell them all," Mwangi wrote.

Mwangi said the people who encouraged Kenyatta to vie for the presidency did not have Kenya's best interests at heart.

"The people around the president will cover up his sickness," wrote Mwangi, "but one day it might cost this country greatly."

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey 2:10

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey

Police set fire to bikes after explosion rocks Caracas 1:04

Police set fire to bikes after explosion rocks Caracas

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests 0:47

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News