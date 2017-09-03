More Politics News

Schumer: feds to help efforts to fight potato pest

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 8:31 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Efforts to fight a pest that threatens the potato industry are getting a boost from the federal government.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to commit $400,000 to Cornell University's Nematode Quarantine Laboratory.

The money will be used to replace outdated equipment at the lab, where researches study ways to defeat the golden nematode and pale cyst nematode, two types of worm that Schumer says could be a problem for potato crops nationwide.

State officials recently authorized $1.2 million for the construction of a new lab.

Schumer made the announcement during a visit to the facility. He noted that New York state is home to a $65 million potato industry.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

View More Video