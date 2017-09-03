More Politics News

September 3, 2017 6:24 AM

Indian Prime Minister Modi drops ministers as economy slips

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshuffled some of his key minister's portfolios to refurbish his government's image, which has been dented by falling economic indicators.

Modi on Sunday named Suresh Prabhu as the new commerce and industry minister and Piyush Goyal the railways minister. Dharmendra Pradhan was promoted as oil and gas minister. Modi dropped half a dozen ministers for failing performance.

India's economic growth rate has fallen four quarters in a row to 5.7 percent in April-June, down from 7.9 percent in the same quarter last year. Exports have stagnated for the past three years.

