More Politics News

September 3, 2017 6:12 AM

3 arrested for crashing car into Serb president's motorcade

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia

A newspaper in Serbia says that three people have been arrested after their car crashed into the president's motorcade.

President Aleksandar Vucic wasn't injured in the crash, which happened Saturday morning in an area of Belgrade where Vucic lives, the pro-government Politika daily reported Sunday. There has been no police confirmation.

Politika says a Bentley with Spanish license plates rammed into the car used by Vucic, and three Serbs in the Bentley are suspected of jeopardizing the president's security.

Media close to Vucic have been claiming that unidentified enemies have been plotting to kill him. Vucic's political opponents say it's propaganda to portray Vucic as a victim and to turn attention away from Serbia's economic and social problems.

Vucic is a former ultra-nationalist turned pro-European Union reformer.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Should Confederate monuments stay or go? 1:57

Should Confederate monuments stay or go?

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News