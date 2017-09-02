More Politics News

September 2, 2017 6:34 PM

Deal orders special election to fill Abrams' House seat

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

A special election has been called for November to fill a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Gov. Nathan Deal on Thursday set the election for Nov. 7 to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Stacey Abrams, who resigned to focus on her gubernatorial campaign.

Abrams had represented the Atlanta-based House District 89 since 2006.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the race to replace Abrams has at least three people in the race: attorney Sachin Varghese, activist and operative Bee Nguyen and attorney Monique Keane.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests 0:47

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:32

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News