September 2, 2017 6:15 PM

No one injured when S. Carolina deputy shoots at man 5 times

The Associated Press
BLUFFTON, S.C.

The sheriff of a South Carolina county is defending the deputy who shot at a man five times after authorities say the man pointed a pistol at the law enforcement officer. No one was injured.

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner tells The Island Packet the initial investigation shows the deputy did nothing wrong during the shooting early Saturday at the Vista View Apartments in Bluffton.

Tanner says the deputy was not put on leave and remains active.

A news release says the unnamed deputy investigated when he saw two men sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot. The release says one man fled, and the deputy chased him and found the man lying on the ground, pointing his pistol.

The 18-year-old faces several charges, including fleeing to evade arrest.

