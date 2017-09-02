Alabama lawmaker retiring after 42 years

One of the longest serving members of the Alabama State Legislature says he will retire at the end of the next session.
Democratic Rep. James Buskey has served since winning a state House seat in Mobile in 1976. He currently serves as the ranking minority member on several committees.
Rep. Craig Ford, a Gadsden Democrat and former House Minority Leader, tells WKRG-TV , Buskey's pending retirement will be a huge loss for the Legislature. Rep. Napoleon Bracy, a Democrat from Prichard, says Buskey has been a mentor to many and knows how to bring people from all sides together.
Buskey is currently the second-longest serving legislator in the House behind Rep. Alvin Holmes of Montgomery.
The Legislature will return to Montgomery for the 2018 Regular Session on Jan. 9.
Comments