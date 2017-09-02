More Politics News

September 2, 2017 5:38 PM

New recall effort against Bellevue city councilman OK'd

The Associated Press
BELLEVUE, Neb.

A recall effort against a Bellevue city councilman will proceed after a judge found language in a refiled recall affidavit acceptable.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a new order from a Sarpy County District Court judge gives Councilman Pat Shannon 20 days from Aug. 28 to submit a defense statement to be included on recall petitions or appeal the judge's decision to a higher court.

Last month, the judge halted the first recall effort because the affidavit was handwritten, not typed as required by state law.

The recall effort comes after Shannon was found not guilty of violating electrical license requirements for a building he owns. Also this summer, the City Council voted to condemn and tear down an eyesore carwash owned by Shannon.

