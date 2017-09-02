More Politics News

September 2, 2017 4:28 PM

30 Arizona campaign committees fail to file finance reports

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Dozens of Arizona campaign committees have failed to file their required quarterly campaign-finance reports.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2gsV6d2 ) Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan referred 30 committees this week to the Attorney General's Office for investigation over the more than $200,000 statewide in unpaid fees.

Investigation and legal action would likely take a while. But any revenue recouped would go directly into the state's general fund, which pays for everything from teacher salaries to prisons.

As of Thursday, each of the 30 groups owed the state $950 for being 47 days late filing their second-quarter finance report. Many of the groups owe thousands of dollars more for also being delinquent with prior quarterly reports, some more than a year late.

