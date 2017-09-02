Airlines prefer team led by firm with 1st KC airport plan

Commercial airlines using Kansas City International Airport favor a team led by the company that first approached the city about a new, $1 billion terminal for the project.
The Kansas City Star reported that the consortium of airlines issued a statement late Friday saying it would prefer the team headed by locally based engineering firm Burns & McDonnell. The airlines said they want to "stay local."
But the consortium said it would work with any of the four bidders.
The new terminal would replace the airport's three existing terminals. Burns & McDonnell presented a proposal to the city earlier this year.
A selection committee is expected to announce its pick Thursday. The City Council would have to sign off, and voters would have to approve the project in November.
Comments