September 2, 2017 3:55 PM

Ex-football player files paperwork for US House bid in Ohio

CLEVELAND

A former NFL player has filed paperwork indicating he plans to seek an Ohio congressional seat as a Republican in 2018.

Cleveland.com reports 32-year-old Anthony Gonzalez submitted paperwork Monday with the Federal Election Commission to run for the 16th District congressional seat held by Republican Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see), who plans to run for governor next year.

Gonzalez has not formally announced his candidacy. Reports surfaced last month that he was contemplating a congressional bid.

The Commission paperwork lists a Westlake address for Gonzalez. He grew up in northeastern Ohio and was a star wide receiver at Ohio State University before being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft. He retired after five seasons due to injuries.

