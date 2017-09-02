More Politics News

September 2, 2017 3:17 PM

Former Kansas commerce secretary considers bid for Congress

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Former Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave (SWAH-vay) is considering running for Congress next year.

The Kansas City Star reports that Soave emailed supporters Saturday and is looking at seeking the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas. Incumbent Republican Lynn Jenkins is not seeking re-election.

Soave served as GOP Gov. Sam Brownback's commerce secretary from December 2015 until June. He is now executive director of a nonprofit youth mentoring initiative.

State Sens. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth and Caryn Tyson of Parker and Basehor City Council member Vernon Fields already have filed to run for the GOP nomination.

Soave lives in Olathe in the 3rd District but said his family is considering moving to his wife's family home in Fort Scott or to the Lawrence or Topeka areas.

