September 2, 2017 3:07 PM

Analysis: Washington state youth pot use hasn't increased

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Analysis by a group of Washington state marijuana experts has found that youth use of pot and cannabis-abuse treatment did not increase after the state's legalization of marijuana for grown-ups.

The Seattle Times reported (http://bit.ly/2gsGeM1 ) Friday that under the state's legal-pot law, the Washington State Institute for Public Policy is required to conduct cost-benefit analyses of legalization on issues ranging from drugged-driving to prenatal use of marijuana.

Adam Darnell, the state Legislature think tank's lead researcher, says there's not much evidence so far that legalization has caused changes.

Darnell says researchers have, however, found that adults consumed more pot in parts of the state with higher per capita sales.

The experts' report was released shortly after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions criticized implementation of legal pot in the state.

