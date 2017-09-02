More Politics News

September 2, 2017 2:59 PM

Ex-police officer pleads in drug theft from evidence room

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON, Pa.

A former part-time police officer has pleaded guilty to stealing suspected heroin after it was seized as evidence by a Pennsylvania police department.

The (Washington) Observer-Reporter (http://bit.ly/2eyqYQw ) reports that 30-year-old James Johnson V of Carroll Township pleaded guilty Thursday in Washington County to misdemeanor counts of theft, misapplication of entrusted property, obstruction and evidence-tampering.

Prosecutors said he took a sealed envelope containing 133 stamp bags of suspected heroin valued at about $1,300 from a box in the patrol room. Investigators said surveillance video recorded Johnson entering the room, and they said he acknowledged having stolen the drugs for personal use.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 1.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

How net neutrality works 2:54

How net neutrality works

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally 1:49

Police disperse protesters at Trump Arizona rally

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News