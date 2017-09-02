More Politics News

September 2, 2017 2:34 PM

Man who fired at deputies during standoff sentenced

The Associated Press
AURORA, Iowa

A 55-year-old Aurora man has been sentenced to prison for shooting at Buchanan County sheriff's deputies while holding his wife hostage in their mobile home in October.

The Courier reports that Dennis Edgar Chamberlain was sentenced earlier this week to up to 25 years in prison after being convicted by a jury in July of attempted murder, second-degree kidnapping and weapons counts.

Buchanan County sheriff's deputies were called to Chamberlain's house on Oct. 8. Officials say Chamberlain fired a handgun next to his then-wife following an argument and then fired into a door when deputies and state troopers tried to contact him. An Iowa State Patrol negotiator eventually talked Chamberlain into releasing his wife and surrendering.

Chamberlain's defense attorney argued at trial that Chamberlain was only trying to harm himself.

