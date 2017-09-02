13-year-old says he's running for governor in Vermont

A candidate for governor in Vermont is too young to vote but he says he's not too young to run.
Ethan Sonneborn, a 13-year-old from Bristol, tells The Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2emsaTD) that he's running to win but that he'd be happy to "send a message about young people in politics."
Sonneborn says he's allowed to run because Vermont is one of two states without age restrictions. He says if elected that he'd press for a "practical but progressive agenda."
He acknowledges he's struggled to get Democratic Party officials to take him seriously, and he's also at a loss to explain how he'd keep up with eighth-grade studies while campaigning.
But he's undeterred. He says he'd lose a high-profile battle than go down quietly.
