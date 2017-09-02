More Politics News

September 2, 2017

West Virginia House member announces resignation

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates says she is resigning to tend to her family and her business.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that House Delegate Nancy Reagan Foster announced Friday that she is stepping down.

The Putnam County Republican beat out Democratic candidate Tom Tull in the 2016 election.

Foster is the second representative to leave an open seat after Republican state Sen. Mike Hall left to serve as Gov. Jim Justice's chief of staff. Her district's Republican executive committee will have 15 days to nominate three potential replacements. Justice will pick one of the three to take over.

According to a Gazette-Mail profile of Foster and her husband, Ronald Reagan Foster, the two changed their names in 2012 to honor former President Ronald Reagan.

