More Politics News

September 2, 2017 2:04 PM

Town asks judge to rule on merits of excessive force lawsuit

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

The town of Henniker, New Hampshire, wants a federal judge to rule on the merits of a lawsuit over a police shooting in 2014.

Attorneys for the town contend the facts are not in dispute and that a jury trial may not be necessary to resolve the federal claims.

The Concord Monitor reports (http://bit.ly/2vA9lXP ) that 20-year-old Aaron Cadman brought six civil claims against the town and officer Stephen Dennis after being shot in the elbow.

The shooting happened after Cadman led police on a chase in a stolen truck in a snowstorm. A review by the attorney general's office ruled the shooting justified.

Cadman, who contends he suffered emotional and physical injuries, died from a drug overdose after alleging excessive force. His family is continuing the lawsuit on his behalf.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News