Town asks judge to rule on merits of excessive force lawsuit

The town of Henniker, New Hampshire, wants a federal judge to rule on the merits of a lawsuit over a police shooting in 2014.
Attorneys for the town contend the facts are not in dispute and that a jury trial may not be necessary to resolve the federal claims.
The Concord Monitor reports (http://bit.ly/2vA9lXP ) that 20-year-old Aaron Cadman brought six civil claims against the town and officer Stephen Dennis after being shot in the elbow.
The shooting happened after Cadman led police on a chase in a stolen truck in a snowstorm. A review by the attorney general's office ruled the shooting justified.
Cadman, who contends he suffered emotional and physical injuries, died from a drug overdose after alleging excessive force. His family is continuing the lawsuit on his behalf.
Comments