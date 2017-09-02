More Politics News

September 2, 2017 1:37 PM

Public meetings set on I-69 extension in central Indiana

The Associated Press
MARTINSVILLE, Ind.

Three public meetings are planned for state officials to provide updates on the planned route for the final leg of Indiana's Interstate 69 extension that's been under construction since 2008.

The meetings are scheduled for Sept. 12 at Martinsville High School, followed by Sept. 13 at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis and Sept. 14 at Center Grove High School near Greenwood. The hour-long meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Indiana Department of Transportation officials will discuss details of the proposed route following the current Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.

The cost for buying land and building the 26-mile section is estimated at $1.5 billion. Funding and a construction timeline haven't been set.

The extension currently runs from Evansville to Bloomington.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News