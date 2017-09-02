More Politics News

September 2, 2017 1:22 PM

Lawsuit filed over S. Carolina Marine housing contamination

The Associated Press
BEAUFORT, S.C.

A lawsuit says potentially of thousands of former residents of a U.S. Marines' housing complex in South Carolina weren't warned of serious environmental contamination caused by underground storage tanks.

The Island Packet reports the lawsuit says those residents of the Laurel Bay housing complex in Beaufort County are owed back rent and other damages.

Eleven former residents filed the lawsuit Thursday in Beaufort County court. The lawsuit names private companies that manage Laurel Bay and says they didn't adequately inform resident of contamination.

The lawsuit describes causes of contamination as abandoned underground storage tanks that leaked fuel oil near homes; lead paint; and continued use of a pesticide after it was banned in 1988.

Marine Corps officials say results of a health study will be published this fall.

