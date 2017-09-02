More Politics News

September 2, 2017 12:37 PM

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey tapped for USDA spot

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey has been nominated for an administrative role in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The White House announced President Donald Trump's nomination of Northey on Friday. The 57-year-old Northey has been picked to serve as the Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation. A news release says the position was created in May as part of a re-organization at USDA.

Northey, a Republican, is in the midst of his third term as Iowa's ag secretary.

Northey graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Agricultural Business and received his master's in business from Southwest Minnesota State University.

He must first be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before he can take over the USDA post.

