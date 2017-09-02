More Politics News

September 2, 2017 12:07 PM

Hawaii governor follows through on promise to cool schools

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Hawaii Gov. David Ige's administration has fulfilled its promise of installing air conditioning in 1,000 classrooms.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2exWBKc ) Ige was at Nanakuli High and Intermediate School on Thursday as the 1,000th classroom became air-conditioned.

The classrooms are in 88 schools across the state and all are on the priority list for heat abatement.

Another 300 classrooms will be cooled by the end of September with the $100 million appropriated for the project by the Legislature.

Dann Carlson, assistant superintendent for school facilities, says the Department of Education opted to use sun-powered systems for the vast majority of the classrooms because the electrical grid at most campuses couldn't handle window units.

Nanakuli senior class president Talafaaiva Ealim said students are happy with the change in classroom climate.

