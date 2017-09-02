North Woods Law show starts second season

A television program featuring New Hampshire's fish and game conservation officers is back for a second season.
"North Woods Law: New Hampshire" returns to the Animal Planet cable network Sunday at 10 p.m. Network officials say the second season features officers rescuing injured, ill and abandoned animals, and risking their own lives searching for lost hikers.
Each episode of the first season averaged more than 1 million viewers, and officials say the show was one of its most popular among male viewers ages 25 to 54.
Several of the conservation officers featured in the show will be at the Hopkinton State Fair this weekend. An earlier version of the show focused on the Maine Warden Service and ran four years.
Comments