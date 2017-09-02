UMaine Darling Marine Center gets $1.5M from government

The federal government has awarded $1.5 million to the University of Maine's Darling Marine Center to support a variety of projects.
The money from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will help to replace a pier, renovate the Flowing Seawater Laboratory, and construct three new laboratory spaces. The projects total $3 million.
Maine's congressional delegation anticipates that 50 jobs will be created.
Founded in 1965, the University of Maine's Darling Marine Center enables scientists and students to study coastal and marine ecosystems.
