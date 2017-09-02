More Politics News

September 2, 2017 11:35 AM

Ex-prison guard sentenced in bribery case

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

A former federal corrections officer in Mississippi has been sentenced to a year in prison for bribery.

Senior U.S. District Judge William H. Barbour on Thursday sentenced 27-year-old Julius Pearson, who previously pleaded guilty in the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi, in a news release, said Pearson in August 2016 began smuggling tobacco into the federal prison in Yazoo County where he worked as a corrections officer. Pearson was paid about $10,000 by inmates and others for delivering the contraband to inmates inside the facility.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

A future building boom at the base? 0:29

A future building boom at the base?

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:32

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News