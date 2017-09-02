City Council pushes for divestment from private prisons

Cincinnati City Council members are asking the city's pension board to divest from companies that operate or do business with private prisons.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld drew support from a majority of council members after proposing the policy this week.
Sittenfeld says his research shows the city's pension system has invested $2.5 million in a British security company that operates private prisons worldwide. He says additional money has been invested in two companies connected to private prisons.
The pension board's executive director says the board will consider the proposal after the legislation is approved by the City Council.
Sittenfeld's proposal comes during a national debate over private prisons. Supporters say the prisons save money while opponents say they put profits ahead of rehabilitating inmates.
