L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner demands civility before donations

The billionaire CEO of the company behind Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works says he plans to demand civility from politicians he supports after President Donald Trump's response to the Charlottesville riot.
L Brands founder Leslie Wexner says he was shocked when Trump appeared to blame "both sides" for the violence that broke out at the white nationalist rally.
Speaking to about 700 employees last month, The Columbus Dispatch reports Wexner said he spent "a couple of sleepless nights" before deciding he needed to do something.
Wexner is one of the nation's top political donors. He said he's "just had it," and won't support political leaders or parties unless they send him a note committing civil behavior.
He encouraged employees to follow their conscience.
