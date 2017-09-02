More Politics News

September 2, 2017 9:58 AM

L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner demands civility before donations

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The billionaire CEO of the company behind Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works says he plans to demand civility from politicians he supports after President Donald Trump's response to the Charlottesville riot.

L Brands founder Leslie Wexner says he was shocked when Trump appeared to blame "both sides" for the violence that broke out at the white nationalist rally.

Speaking to about 700 employees last month, The Columbus Dispatch reports Wexner said he spent "a couple of sleepless nights" before deciding he needed to do something.

Wexner is one of the nation's top political donors. He said he's "just had it," and won't support political leaders or parties unless they send him a note committing civil behavior.

He encouraged employees to follow their conscience.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News