More Politics News

September 2, 2017 11:43 AM

Indiana court rules in transgender birth certificate case

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Court of Appeals has clarified the process transgender residents can use to legally change their names or birth certificates.

The court ruled unanimously in reversing a Tippecanoe County judge's decision that required notices about name or gender changes to be published at least three times in a newspaper in the petitioner's home county, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Appellate court Judge John Baker wrote that county judges can't add conditions to requests for gender changes to birth certificates if a good faith test is satisfied.

A 2014 ruling by the court found that gender changes to birth certificates are allowed if a judge can determine it's not being made for an unlawful purpose.

State law requires publication when changing names, though individuals who may be endangered by the publication are exempt.

"The statutory requirement for publication in name-change cases does not apply to gender marker changes," Baker wrote. "It was erroneous to create a requirement where none exists."

The judges ruled that name changes can occur without publication if the person seeking the name change has personally experienced discrimination or witnessed attacks that were a result of a person's transgender status.

The plaintiff in the case, a transgender male transitioning from being a female, witnessed a transgender friend beaten because of her gender identity and was denied an internship when his gender identity didn't match with his Social Security information.

"Publication of his birth name and new name would enable members of the general public to seek him out, placing him at a significant risk of harm," the ruling states.

The nature of the internet, where the publication would likely remain widely available, means that notice would leave him at risk for the rest of his life, the court found.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

A future building boom at the base? 0:29

A future building boom at the base?

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:32

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News