More Politics News

September 2, 2017 9:33 AM

Tacoma council, mayor to get pay cuts

The Associated Press
TACOMA, Wash.

Tacoma's mayor and City Council members are about to get a pay cut, but it's a more modest decrease than one proposed two years ago.

The News Tribune reports ( http://bit.ly/2wqEMmd ) the mayor and the members of the council will get about $1,000 less in annual pay starting in 2018. The mayor's annual salary will drop to $100,000 and members of the council to $45,000. The deputy mayor position, which rotates on an annual basis, will be paid $50,000, about $750 less than the current salary.

That's less of a decrease than previously recommended by a citizen commission that decides salary levels for Tacoma's elected officials.

In a 2015 report, that commission recommended dropping the mayor's salary to $78,000 and the council members' to $38,000 starting in 2018. It also voted to end annual 2.75 percent cost-of-living increases the council members and mayor.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News