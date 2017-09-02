More Politics News

September 2, 2017 9:37 AM

Illinois waives commercial driving test for some veterans

The Associated Press
ROCKFORD, Ill.

Veterans no longer must take a written test to obtain a Commercial Driver's License as long if they operated a large truck in the military in 2016.

Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement last month, saying veterans should be assisted to "find jobs suitable to their skills and experiences."

Ron Leek owns the Rockford-based R.L. Leek Industries Inc., which employs 80 drivers. He hopes the written test waiver will be incentive for more drivers to join the declining driving industry and says his company welcomes veterans.

"We are attempting to hire anyone" who is qualified to drive a truck, Leek said. "There's been a shortage for several years."

The American Trucking Associations expects a shortage of about 175,000 drivers by 2024, the Rockford Register Star reported.

Mark Sandoval, truck driver training program coordinator at Rock Valley College, said there's usually a veteran in each of the six-week CDL classes he coordinates throughout the year. He said most veterans get part or their tuition fee paid for through the Illinois Veteran Grant.

Veteran Kelvin Hoss said he's uncertain if it's a good idea for Illinois to waive the tests for recently returned veterans. He said tests help refresh memories and reinforce safety on the road.

But Hoss said veterans are a good fit for the industry.

"We're able to make decisions on the fly, able to deal with potentially dangerous situations without being scared," he said.

Related content

More Politics News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Pause
Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot 0:40

Here are the winning numbers for the $758 million Powerball jackpot

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown 2:53

Trump rallies base in Arizona, threatens government shutdown

  • FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

    FBI director James Comey announced Tuesday that he recommends no charges in the Hillary Clinton email probe. However, Comey said there's evidence that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in the handling of classified information. The recommendation comes days after the FBI interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate about her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

More Politics News