September 2, 2017 9:04 AM

Mayor seeks 5 percent premium pay for top police command

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

Top Portland police command staff would get a 5 percent boost in their annual base pay if they live in the city under a proposed measure.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/E15AKW ) the proposal will go before the city council next week.

The council describes the proposal as an emergency ordinance that would go into effect immediately to serve as incentive for the newly selected police chief, Danielle Outlaw of Oakland, to find a place to live in Portland.

The 5 percent premium pay for the chief, assistant chiefs, commanders and captains who live in the city, would match the same residency incentive pay granted to police lieutenants in the city's 2015-2018 union contract.

A mayor's office spokesman says Outlaw is looking for a home in Portland.

The 5 percent boost would be added to Outlaw's base salary of $215,000, bringing her annual pay to $225,750.

