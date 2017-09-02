More Politics News

September 2, 2017 10:39 AM

Jury convicts man for fatal shooting of Yakima woman

The Associated Press
YAKIMA, Wash.

A 38-year-old man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a Yakima woman last year.

A Yakima County Superior Court jury took about two hours to find Ricardo Ochoa Dimas guilty of second-degree murder and assault. The Jan. 22, 2016, shooting killed 47-year-old Anna Hargett. Another woman was injured.

Hargett's older sister Rose Mahoney told the Yakima Herald-Republic (https://goo.gl/9Bbxen ) that the verdict was the most justice they could get.

Authorities say Dimas went to Hargett's house to help friends confront her about selling them bad heroin.

Surveillance video showed Dimas pulling a handgun and Hargett raising an ax toward him. She had lowered the ax when Dimas fired a shot that hit her and a woman behind her.

Defense lawyer John Crowley argued that his client shot in self-defense after being threatened. Jurors rejected that argument.

